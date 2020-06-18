Nepal’s parliament approves new map including territory controlled by India

KATHMANDU: The upper house of Nepal’s parliament approved a new map of the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.
India, which controls the region – a slice of land including the Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh and Kalapani areas to the west of Nepal – has rejected the map, saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence.
Members in the 59-seat National Assembly, or upper house, voted 57-0 in favour of a constitutional amendment bill seeking to replace the old map, chairman of the house Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said. The bill was passed by the lower house over the weekend.
“We have enough facts and evidence and we’ll sit (with India) to resolve the dispute through diplomatic negotiations,” law minister Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe told parliament.
The new map requires President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s approval.
The row over the map began last month after India inaugurated an 80-km (50-mile) road from the northern state of Uttarakhand to Lipulekh on the border with the Tibet region of China, about 19 km of which passes through the area Nepal says belongs to it.
The road cuts the travel time and distance from India to Tibet’s Mansarovar lake, considered holy by Hindus.
Nepal says the land belongs to it as a river in the region formed its western border with India under an 1816 treaty with the British East India Company.
Nepal, which was never a part of British India, and New Delhi differ over where the river originates.
The disputed land, about 372 square km (144 square miles) in area, is strategically located at the tri-junction between Nepal, India and the Tibet region of China. India has kept a security presence in the area since a border war with China in 1962.
KATHMANDU: With e-commerce booming, Dolma Impact Fund has made an additional investment of one million dollars in Sastodeal.com. Founded in 2011, Sastodeal, a leading local e-commerce company in Nepal has raised $1 million from Dolma Impact Fund alongside other existing shareholders as part of an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28. The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times. The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, "Yohan has passed aw Read More...
BAJURA: The results of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing have not been made available even after 17 days have passed since the collection of swab samples in Bajura district. On May 30, a girl child had succumbed to the coronavirus infection while her mother too was diagnosed with the diseas Read More...
At least 8,212,743 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 443,448 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Wor Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A man who died by suicide in the premises of a quarantine facility in Arghakhanchi on Tuesday, was detected with the coronavirus infection, albeit post demise. The swab sample result of a 45-year-old man who had been quarantined at Hari Higher Secondary quarantine facility, in Srigang Read More...
KATHMANDU: Alma Millan from Barcelona, Spain who arrived in Kathmandu on Feb 22 says Europeans, and Spanish at that, love Nepal and the people here. "Nepal’s tourism will start reviving after the lockdown is lifted," says Alma. "European tourists are eager to visit Nepal anytime soon." Af Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday. With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 Read More...