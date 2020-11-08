Nepal’s Ujaya Shakya to curate One Show Asia 2020

KATHMANDU: Ujaya Shakya is among the two representatives from South Asia selected to curate advertisement-related works for ‘The One Show Asia Showcase 2020’.
Shakya will be working with teams from 20 different countries to help select the showcased creative works while bringing in both international and local perspectives into the process.
The selected works will be displayed to reach out to new audiences with an aim to promote projects from Asia this year.
This year, due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world, ‘The One Club for Creativity’, an organization that recognizes creative excellence in advertising and design, has announced that One Show Greater China Awards will become ‘The One Show Asia Showcase’, to showcase the best of works online.
Similarly, the theme for this year is Creativity is a light in the dark.
Shakya is the founder managing director of Outreach Nepal and has been representing Nepal at many global advertising forums. He is an author of ‘Brandsutra’ that was published in the year 2015 and currently runs a show called Brandsutra Talk Series.
