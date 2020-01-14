New Delhi to appoint Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Manjeev Singh Puri’s successor

THT Online

KATHMANDU: India’s current ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra is likely to be appointed the Ambassador of India to Nepal should the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) give a green signal to his name.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry has sent a request for agreemo on Kwatra’s name as the next Indian envoy succeeding Manjeev Singh Puri, a highly placed source informed. Puri, who was appointed the ambassador in March 2017, completed his tenure and returned home in December last year.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s Profile

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has an experience of nearly 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service. He joined service in 1988 and served as the Third Secretary and the Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva till 1993.

He served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing, China. Kwatra represented India as the head of Trade, Economy and Finance Bureau at the SAARC Secretariat in Nepal from 2006 till 2010. He was the Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington from 2010-2013.

Kwatra has also served as the head of Americas Division, dealing with India’s relations with Canada and the United States.

In 2017, Kwatra was appointed the Indian envoy to France. Prior to this, he served as Joint Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister of India (2015-2017).

