Newly appointed NIC officials take oath of office

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 9

Newly appointed chief information commissioner and information commissioners of the National Information Commission took the oath of office and secrecy during a programme here today.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Information Commissioner Mahendra Man Gurung and commissioners Kamala Oli and Dipak Mainali.

They assumed the office today itself, said Babu Raja Shrestha, information officer at the NIC.

Term of chief information commissioner and information commissioners is five years. Gurung replaced Krishna Hari Baskota, while Oli and Mainali replaced Kiran Pokharel and Yashoda Timilsina, whose term expired on Wednesday.

According to NIC, it successfully addressed all 1,114 complaints/applications it received in 2018-2019.

A version of this article appears in print on January 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

