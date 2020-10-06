Nine fatalities take nationwide death toll to 563 on Tuesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday.

Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men.

Nepal has more than 90,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 35 million whereas the global death-toll has unfortunately crossed a million.

Details of the deceased individuals

31-year-old male, Tehrathum

64-year-old male, Sunsari

70-year-old male, Chitwan

61-year-old male, Lalitpur

77-year-old male, Lalitpur

60-year-old female, Kathmandu

59-year-old female, Kathmandu

67-year-old female, Lalitpur

77-year-old female, Nawalparasi east

On Monday, highest number of fatalities were recorded in a single-day after which the death tally stood at 535.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook