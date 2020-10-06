Nine fatalities take nationwide death toll to 563 on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday.
Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men.
Nepal has more than 90,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 35 million whereas the global death-toll has unfortunately crossed a million.
Details of the deceased individuals
On Monday, highest number of fatalities were recorded in a single-day after which the death tally stood at 535.
