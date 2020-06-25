Nine new cases surface in Kathmandu valley on Thursday, tally hits 74

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of nine new cases, Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally has climbed to 74 on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that two males and two females from Kathmandu, one male from Lalitpur, a female and three males from Bhaktapur are among those that have been diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours.

Their specimen were tested at the laboratory of Patan Hospital and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

With this, Kathmandu has so far reported 46 cases while Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have reported 21 and seven cases respectively.

As of today, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has reached 11,162 while 26 deaths have been recorded, of which, two were reported in Lalitpur.

So far, 42 people from Kathmandu have been detected with the coronavirus transmission. Likewise, 17 cases in Bhaktapur and five cases in Lalitpur have been recorded.

Today, the recorded number of Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases has reached 10,728 with the detection of 629 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook