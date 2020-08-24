No abuse to COVID-19 frontline workers: HURPES

KATHMANDU: A protest rally was organised in Kathmandu today against rising abuse and threats to medical personnel, frontline health workers who have been active in the battle against coronavirus, in different parts of the country.

The Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) this morning staged the demonstration, seeking people’s respect towards health workers, cooperation with security forces, protection of media workers, and manifestation of goodwill during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Participants of the demonstration sought action against those involved in the abuse of COVID-19 frontline workers.

Society chair Uttam Pudasaini, advisor Homkant Chaulagain, and chair of the Society’s Kathmandu Chapter Jagannath Pudasaini spoke out the need for cooperating with health, security and media sectors to contain the pandemic.

They urged one and all to acknowledge the contributions of those associated with the aforementioned vital sectors in the battle against the virus, giving them due respect.

Over one-and-a-half dozen of human rights activists joined the demonstration. Safety and social distancing measures were adopted during the demonstration, society chair Pudasaini said.