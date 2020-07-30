THT Online

KATHMANDU: Following a surge in coronavirus cases in the valley, vehicles entering Kathmandu will not be allowed entry from 7pm to 7am from Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs decided that vehicles others than those carrying essential supplies will be regulated as many people coming from other parts of the country, to the valley, have been found to be infected by the virus.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said that a large number of people entering the valley from different entry points tested positive for coronavirus. According to the ministry, the decision was taken for surveillance and management of vehicular movements.

On Thursday, 48 Covid-19 cases were reported in the valley alone

Likewise, all District administrations have been asked to issue pass only for essential services to help control unnecessary and unsafe movement.

