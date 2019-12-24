No intention to control PSC: Minister Dhakal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, December 23

Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal clarified that the incumbent government had no intention of curtailing the Public Service Commission’s autonomy.

He also said that the government would not create any situation to question PSC’s credibility and accountability.

Responding to queries raised by parliamentarians while deliberating on the bill made to amend and integrate the laws related to Public Service Act in today’s parliamentary committee of State Affairs and Good Governance, Minister Dhakal reiterated that the government was fully aware that PSC should maintain its credibility.

Dhakal clarified,” Our concern is that PSC to be established in all seven provinces should have the same credibility as it has at the federal level. The government does not intent to control PSC.”

He added that the government upheld the view that PSC should function freely abiding by the fiscal discipline. Dhakal, however, viewed that the tendency of ceiling the budget on its own by the constitutional body was not so appropriate.

PSC Chair Umesh Mainali demanded amendment in the bill as the new bill had proposed that PSC should first approach the Ministry of Finance to get necessary budget released. He argued that it would deprive PSC of its financial autonomy.

“We do not back the bill that has been brought in a way to control the autonomy of the commission while there is fourfold increase in its work. It is sure that the points proposed to be included in the bill regarding instant decision making in connection to conducting examinations will create difficulties. It will make our work difficult,” he complained.

Rekha Sharma, Janardan Sharma and Maheshwar Jung Gahatraj, among other lawmakers, wondered why should the commission, which had earned the trust of the people by conducting public service commission examinations in a fair manner object to the provision that it should show its expenses to the government. They said although the commission did not obey what they said, they were ready to listen to the commission’s concerns.

The committee has been discussing the bill for the last few days. Minister Dhakal attended the committee meeting on behalf of the prime minister. The bill was forwarded through the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

A version of this article appears in print on December 24, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

