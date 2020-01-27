No need to panic over coronavirus: Tourism Minister on the risk of outbreak

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has said that Nepal does not face an immediate threat from coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a tourism related interaction today, Minister Bhattarai urged the private sector to disseminate positive messages that would boost the tourism sector. “Nepal is, in every respect, a safe tourist destination. The government is highly cautious about a possible outbreak and as such is keeping a tight vigil. There is no need for panic as Nepal does not face any high risks,” the minister said.

Bhattarai then stressed on the need for concerned authorities to stay highly alert in a bid to control the spread of the virus which has already shown its presence in the capital.

On January 24, health officials had confirmed the first case of coronavirus contraction in Nepal.

