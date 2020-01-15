Not responsible for all those killed during 10-year insurgency: NCP Chair Dahal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal today said that he cannot take responsibility for all of 17,000 people killed during the 10-year-long armed conflict.

Addressing an event organised at Tundikhel to observe Tharu National Maghi Festival, Dahal said he cannot be forced to bear the burden of all the deaths that resulted from the insurgency. “Of the 17,000 people that were killed, the responsibility of 12,000 deaths should fall on the shoulders of the then system. It is unfair on me that nobody is talking about the state’s role during the ‘people’s war’,” Dahal said.

“If you want to, I will take responsibility for 5,000 deaths but it would be an injustice to blame me entirely for the state’s actions too.”

Dahal also touched the subject of the release of Rashtriya Janata Party-Nepal lawmaker Resham Chaudhary who was held guilty for Tikapur carnage and sentenced to life imprisonment in March last year.

Prior to this, Dahal had hinted last September that Chaudhary would be freed soon at a Jitiya festival event held in September 2019 at Sunsari.

“Discussions are ongoing to withdraw false charges against Chaudhary. It may take a while, but we will free him,” Dahal assured the Tharu community, many organisations belonging to which have been demanding the release of Resham Chaudhary.

Featured Image: RSS

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook