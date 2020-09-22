NRA CEO, Indian ambassador jointly launch CBRI project website

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyewali and Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday jointly launched the CBRI project website on Post-Earthquake reconstruction initiatives in education sector.

In a virtual launch ceremony, the NRA CEO and the Indian Ambassador unveiled a dedicated website on post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the education sector in Nepal, assisted by the Government of India.

As per a statement released by the Embassy of India today, the website is a one stop, user friendly window for all information related to education projects under GOI-assisted post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives.

The website, which is available in both English and Nepali, is accessible at www.goicbrinepal.com.

“It has been conceptualized and developed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee under India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). The CBRI, Roorkee, is the Design and Project Management Consultant for the project, and a premier National Laboratory under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). It is a pioneer in India for research in the field of shelter planning, building materials, structures, foundations and disaster mitigation,” read the statement.

Steady progress has been recorded under the Government of India’s commitment of US$ 1 billion for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal. In the housing sector, over 46,000 out of 50,000 houses have been completed for GoI supported beneficiaries in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts. Education, health and cultural restoration projects including 70 schools, 1 library, 147 health facilities and 28 cultural heritage sector projects are under implementation for reconstruction/retrofitting.

The embassy further stressed that the Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the socio-economic development of Nepal, including through post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

