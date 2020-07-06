KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the ‘Nepal From Your Window’ photo contest.
The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.
Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa’s Kathmandu Valley’s photo with Rolwaling mountain range in the backdrop was ranked number one, followed by photos captured by photographers Sushil Paudel, Kamal Kandel, Umesh Sthapit and Prabin Shrestha, respectively.
The winners were evaluated 50 percent on the basis of judge’s selection and the remaining 50 percent on online voting. Senior photo journalist Narendra Shrestha judged the pictures based on their originality, technical excellence and artistic merit.
NTB has been organising #photoNepalexhibitions regularly for the last four years with an objective of promoting and inspiring qupcoming photo journalists in the county.
