Oli-Dahal conduct joint meeting with NCP (NCP) lawmakers

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal are holding a joint meeting with the party’s federal lawmakers, today.

The NCP (NCP) chair duo have been holding talks at separate times with lawmakers representing different provinces, at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The group-wise briefing is being conducted by the two co-chairs of the party to carry out discussions with lawmakers about the recently passed ordinances, party establishment day, responsibilities in the days ahead, and measures against Covid-19, said Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali,

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on April 20 passed an ordinance that would allow amendment to the provision of splitting a political party, which created much alarm among members of the political sphere, within and outside the party.

