Oli-Dahal holding talks in Baluwatar after six-day gap

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have met again today to further their discussions in an attempt to settle differences between party factions.
The meeting, which has resumed after a gap of six days, is taking place at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.
Their last one-to-one meeting was held on Wednesday, July 8, when they held discussions for almost two hours but failed to reach a consensus. They had met for four consecutive days starting Sunday that week.
Dahal, who along with senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal leads the rival faction of the party, has asked Oli to quit one of the two posts that he holds – prime minister or party chair. Most of the standing committee members have also asked Oli to relinquish at least one of the two top posts.
Meanwhile, the standing committee meeting of the ruling party has been postponed until Friday, July 17.
SOUTHAMPTON: Stuart Broad's England career is "nowhere near done" despite the paceman's omission from the test series opener against West Indies, stand-in skipper Ben Stokes has said. A "frustrated, angry and gutted" Broad sought future reassurance after being dropped for the test as England Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Multi-System Operators that had recently stopped broadcasting all Indian news channels in Nepal, have now decided to undo the blanket-ban. Some news channels, however, will continue to face the restriction. The Nepali cable operators revised their earlier decision on Sunday evening Read More...
DHANGADHI: Kailali's Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City has started offering concessions to people who have demolished their roadside buildings providing space for the widening of the road. The sub-metropolis has offered a cent per cent discount on services like drawing new maps and registration of Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's two-year ban from European football has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. The decision means Pep Guardiola's team will compete in next season's Champions League. CAS ruled that City did not Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 An aerial view of Dharahara tower being reconstructed, in Kathmandu, as seen on Monday, July 13, 2020. Read More...
LAMJUNG: Vehicular movement has come to halt at several places in the district as rain-triggered landslides obstructed Besisahar-Chame road section. According to Lamjung District Police Office, landslides have occurred at a few couple of places between Besisahar and Chame, today. Likewise, a swol Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 144 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,945. Of the newly infected, six persons are from Province 1; 41 from Province 2; 13 from Bagmati Province; eight from Gandaki Pro Read More...