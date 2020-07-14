Oli-Dahal holding talks in Baluwatar after six-day gap

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have met again today to further their discussions in an attempt to settle differences between party factions.

The meeting, which has resumed after a gap of six days, is taking place at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Their last one-to-one meeting was held on Wednesday, July 8, when they held discussions for almost two hours but failed to reach a consensus. They had met for four consecutive days starting Sunday that week.

Dahal, who along with senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal leads the rival faction of the party, has asked Oli to quit one of the two posts that he holds – prime minister or party chair. Most of the standing committee members have also asked Oli to relinquish at least one of the two top posts.

Meanwhile, the standing committee meeting of the ruling party has been postponed until Friday, July 17.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook