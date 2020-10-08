Oli-Dahal meet at Baluwatar for yet another round of talks

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting between co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal has begun at Baluwatar.

The two are discussing several issues relevant to current affairs of the country at the meeting, a source said.

Although the chairperson duo have met for several round of talks corresponding to the reports of a possible reshuffling of cabinet, a consensus is yet to be reached on the structure of the same.

Meanwhile, the last meeting of the party Secretariat had accorded Oli and Dahal the responsibility to draft a proposal to wrap up pending issues related to party unification. The two are yet to forward the said proposal. I

