Oli, Dahal meet in Baluwatar after over a week long hiatus

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held talks today after over a week long hiatus at the former’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The meeting that looks to bring the current stalemate within the party resumed after a gap of nine days.

Party leaders Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokharel and Former Minister Janardan Sharma accompanied the leaders in the Thursday talks.

PM Oli and Dahal have held numerous rounds of meetings to sort out the differences between the warring faction in the ruling party, albeit not reaching a consensus, yet.

Dahal, along other senior leaders, has repeatedly asked Oli to quit either of the two posts that he holds – prime minister or party chair. Oli, on the other hand, has been refusing to agree to the dissenting faction’s demands.

Key issues within the ruling NCP, as such, remains unsolved.

