Nepal | May 18, 2020

One held for harassing health worker

Published: May 18, 2020 12:07 pm On: Kathmandu
Himalayan News Service
Kathmandu, May 17

Police arrested a person for ‘harassing’ a health worker who was travelling in a jeep at Nagdhunga check post yesterday.

The arrestee was identified as Uttam Karki, a local of Nagdhunga.

Karki, along with a couple of other people, had mobilised themselves as social activists to check the movement of unnecessary vehicles plying the road during the lockdown.

Karki had dealt with Dr Narayan Karki, director of Public Health Laboratory of Bagmati Province, in an unprofessional manner. He had asked Dr Karki to step out of the vehicle and pressed him to display the contents of his belongings to them.

Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, said Youtuber Karki was held today and would likely be presented at the court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan police range has sought clarification from police personnel on duty at Nagdhunga check post for allowing such untoward activities under their watch.

