One held for planting hand grenade in Lalitpur

Kathmandu, February 18

Police have arrested a former Nepali Army sergeant Raj Kumar Sarki, around 40, for placing a hand grenade on the roof of a private house in Godavari Municipality-5 of Lalitpur district.

The bomb was found last evening at the house of Sukaram Mijar and was later disposed by Bomb Disposal Squad of Nepali Army. Police suspected that Sarki planted the bomb due to animosity towards the house owner, who also owns a construction company. Senior Superintendent of Police at Metropolitan Police Crime Division Sahakul Bahadur Thapa said, “Although real motive of the crime is not yet clear, preliminary investigation shows that Sarki might have placed the bomb due to animosity.”

SSP Thapa dismissed money factor as a cause behind the incident.

“The case could be related to Mijar’s profession,” he said.

Police are investigating if the grenade was stolen from NA.

Earlier, police had suspected that the bomb could have been placed by the cadres of outlawed Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal.

