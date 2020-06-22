THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Online application for the fifth edition of the ICT Award 2020–a prestigious award in the information technology sector in Nepal–has officially begun, today.

Issuing a press statement, the organisers said that awards will be given in eleven different categories, including two new categories–Innovation Driven Crisis Response and Women Icon ICT Award.

The online application for the ICT Award, organised by ‘Living with ICT’ in collaboration with various government and private organisations will be open till July 31, informed Razan Lamsal, coordinator of the organising team.

In order to nominate and apply for the award, the nominee can visit ICT Award’s website and select the relevant category and submit the form online.

“When submitting details in the form, applicants are also requested to include any video content that reflects the profile of the nominee,” the organisers said.

The award ceremony which is held on August 17 every year will be announced on determining a favorable time and situation after the deadline for online application is over, informed Lamsal.

