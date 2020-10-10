Orientation on communication to local representatives

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9
A nine-day ‘Effective Communication Orientation for Rural Municipality Leaders’ jointly organised by National Association of Rural Municipalities in Nepal and Worldview Nepal concluded today.
The virtual orientation was provided to the leaders of rural municipalities, IT officers and women representatives.
The programme dwelt on 17 different clusters of events and reached over 400 rural municipalities and 1,000 participants representing local units. The programme aimed at orienting the people’s representatives, including women and IT officers, regarding effective use of social media to ensure good practices in communication.
The programme also focused on using web, web based applications, use of electronic devices, cyber security and information dissemination.
NARMIN Chairperson Hom Narayan Shrestha said, “This nationwide programme was implemented to orient leaders of various rural municipalities to help them better utilise social media and other media platforms and help them reflect on good practices in their respective municipalities.”
The programme was facilitated by Kedar Sharma and Ramesh Khadka.
