Over 129,000 people given road safety lesson

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 17

Kathmandu Metropolitan Traffic Police Division has imparted traffic safety education to 129,000 people in the past three months. The training was launched as part of ‘Special Traffic Campaign’, where drivers, helpers and pedestrians were educated about traffic rules.

As many as 19,569 public vehicle drivers, 27,000 motorbike riders and 612 government owned vehicle drivers were educated in the period, according to MTPD Chief SSP Bhim Prasad Dhakal. Over 63,000 pedestrians and locals were educated on traffic code of conduct. The traffic office has been distributing pamphlets, traffic safety audio and visuals via different 40 units in the valley.

Spokesperson for MTPD SP Jeevan Kumar Shrestha said a separate course on traffic safety was designed and training imparted following the course.

About 20,000 pedestrians, who were found violating traffic rules were imparted 20 minutes’ awareness course on the spot.

They were found not following traffic lights, not using overhead bridges and zebra crossings while crossing roads.

