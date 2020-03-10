Over 1,500 traffic rule violators booked

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 9

Although the number of people celebrating Holi at public places in the capital had shrunk in comparison to the previous years, the number of people caught for violating traffic rules inside Kathmandu today was nearly four times higher than the previous year.

A total of 1,566 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were caught today as of 5:00 pm for violating traffic rules and drinking and driving. Last year, traffic police had taken action against a total of 558 motorists.

Traffic Police usually conduct special security checks on the day of Holi in order to prevent untoward incidents on the roads. This year, Traffic Police had conducted special security checks by mobilising more than 550 traffic police personnel at 75 hot spots across the valley.

Traffic police were seen at major crossroads in Kathmandu carrying placards asking motorists to follow the traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jeevan Kumar Shrestha at Metropolitan Traffic Police Office, Singha Durbar, said, “Our efforts have helped curb road accidents.

