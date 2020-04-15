Over 2,400 face action for disobeying lockdown order in Kathmandu

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Over 2,400 people faced action in Kathmandu Valley, on Tuesday, for disobeying the government-imposed lockdown order.

According to Metropolitan Police Office, Kathmandu, action was taken against 2,427 people inside the valley. Among them, the highest number belonged to Kathmandu district. As many as 2,019 people faced action in Kathmandu, followed by 398 people in Lalitpur and 10 in Bhaktapur.

In this regard, police took 320 two-wheelers and 50 four-wheelers under control.

Those held on charge of disobeying the lockdown order are imparted information on coronavirus threat and the sensitivity of the situation, following which they are released after three hours, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bishwa Raj Pokharel, was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying.

The government issued a lockdown order across the country from March 24 as a preventive measure against COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown has been extended until April 27. Sixteen positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country so far.

