Over 300 vehicles taken under control on second day of lockdown

KATHMANDU: Over 300 vehicles were taken under control today from assorted locations in Kathmandu Valley for breaching the government enforced lockdown.

Security personnel mobilised from the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division impounded the vehicles from different places in Kathmandu.

Those found outside their homes and on the streets were also counselled about the lockdown requirements before being sent back, said police.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 vehicles were taken into control from across the country on the first day of the lockdown.

Government enforced a week-long lockdown, effective from March 24, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

