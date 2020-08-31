Over 5000 active Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu valley

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday.

Of the total number of cases, 190 surfaced in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 67 infections were reported in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while the number of the same in Bhaktapur was 41.

On Sunday, Kathmandu valley had witnessed the highest number of single-day cases as 429 infections were logged.

With today’s additions, Kathmandu valley has over 5000 active cases of coronavirus infection.

Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of live Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

While the Kathmandu has 4096 active infections, Lalitpur’s count for the same stands at 609 while that of Bhaktapur is 381.

Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have clamped a prohibitory order in the valley until September 2.

