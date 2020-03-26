Over 700 test negative for COVID-19: MoHP

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: More than 700 people suspected of having contracted coronavirus have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

In a press conference organised by the MoHP today, the ministry’s secretary, Yadav Prasad Koirala shared, “Of the three people tested positive for the virus earlier, one has been completely cured and two are receiving treatment.” Referring to queries related to the infection raised by those visiting Nepal from foreign countries, he said, “None of the returnees from foreign countries should worry since it is not necessary that one has to be affected by coronavirus while suffering from common cold, cough and fever caused by any types of virus.”

During the conference, he asserted, “If you feel suspicious, you may put yourselves in isolation for three or four days and get tested for the infection. The government will initiate treatment process if you are infected.”

Twenty five hospitals across the country have been designated as ‘fever hubs’ and Rs one million has been released for each of them to purchase necessary medical equipment, Secretary Koirala said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook