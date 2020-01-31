Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has started construction of a portable steel overhead bridge at Chabahil chowk for the convenience of pedestrians.

The bridge is going to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.27 million. KMC signed an agreement for the same with the construction company, Kanchhaman Construction Service, on November 13, 2019.

As per the agreement, construction of the bridge — 23 metres long and two metres wide — should be completed within July 11, 2020.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya laid the foundation stone for the bridge on Thursday. Mayor Shakya said that the metropolis would gradually construct other overhead bridges at locations with high flow of pedestrians for their safety and to make movement of city vehicles smooth.

The metropolitan city is to construct overhead bridges at Jayabageshwari and Maitighar completing them within the current fiscal year. Rs 50 million has been allocated for the construction of overhead bridges this year.

