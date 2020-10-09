Pact on Dr KC’s demands ‘likely today’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8

A team representing orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC held talks with government officials today for more than five hours to discuss demands of Dr KC, who has been on fast-unto-death demanding reforms in medical education sector.

Jeevan Chhetri, who led Dr KC’s talks team, told THT that the talks were positive and he hoped that a deal would be reached tomorrow.

“I hope that Dr KC will end his hunger strike tomorrow,” Chhetri said. Another member of Dr KC’s talks team, Advocate Om Prakash Aryal, said the government’s talks team sought more time to consult the prime minister and line ministers before sitting on the negotiating table again. “We are ready to hold another round of talks tonight, but I think the government’s talks team will take more time and will probably sit for talks tomorrow,” he said He added that talks were positive and a deal could be reached tomorrow.

Asked why the team did not finalise the deal today, Chhetri said the government talks team led by Education Secretary Gopinath Mainali sought more time before taking a decision.

Dr KC’s team member, however, refused to share details of the talks, saying the content was sensitive and details could complicate the issue, as doctors supporting Dr KC had threatened to intensify the stir to pressure the government to agree to Dr KC’s demands.

Dr KC has been demanding that the government amend the Medical Education Act, invest more funds in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, open new medical colleges in Province 2 and Gandaki Province, and start MBBS course at Rapti Institute of Health Science in districts such as Dadeldhura or Doti, Ilam, and Udayapur. He has also demanded that the government ramp up PCR tests to contain the spread of the contagion, but without resorting to lockdown measures again.

This is the 19th time Dr KC has gone on a hunger strike, seeking reforms in Nepal’s medical education sector.

