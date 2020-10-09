Pact on Dr KC’s demands ‘likely today’

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8
A team representing orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC held talks with government officials today for more than five hours to discuss demands of Dr KC, who has been on fast-unto-death demanding reforms in medical education sector.
Jeevan Chhetri, who led Dr KC’s talks team, told THT that the talks were positive and he hoped that a deal would be reached tomorrow.
“I hope that Dr KC will end his hunger strike tomorrow,” Chhetri said. Another member of Dr KC’s talks team, Advocate Om Prakash Aryal, said the government’s talks team sought more time to consult the prime minister and line ministers before sitting on the negotiating table again. “We are ready to hold another round of talks tonight, but I think the government’s talks team will take more time and will probably sit for talks tomorrow,” he said He added that talks were positive and a deal could be reached tomorrow.
Asked why the team did not finalise the deal today, Chhetri said the government talks team led by Education Secretary Gopinath Mainali sought more time before taking a decision.
Dr KC’s team member, however, refused to share details of the talks, saying the content was sensitive and details could complicate the issue, as doctors supporting Dr KC had threatened to intensify the stir to pressure the government to agree to Dr KC’s demands.
Dr KC has been demanding that the government amend the Medical Education Act, invest more funds in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, open new medical colleges in Province 2 and Gandaki Province, and start MBBS course at Rapti Institute of Health Science in districts such as Dadeldhura or Doti, Ilam, and Udayapur. He has also demanded that the government ramp up PCR tests to contain the spread of the contagion, but without resorting to lockdown measures again.
This is the 19th time Dr KC has gone on a hunger strike, seeking reforms in Nepal’s medical education sector.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7 Locals have launched a stir against Tanahun Hydro Power Project saying that the project at Jhaputar of Rishing Rural Municipality had failed to meet their demands. Agitating locals said they had started the protest as it had not given jobs to locals. Furthermore, they sai Read More...
KATHMANDU: Division Road Office Kathmandu is planning to construct disabled-friendly roads in various areas in the current fiscal year. Chief of Division Kuber Nepali shared that the task has been started in the vicinity of Singhadurbar. The division would construct a separate track for commut Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll has reached 590 on Thursday. The Ministry of Health reported that 12 additional deaths from coronavirus-infection had been registered in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deceased individuals, their ages ranging from 39 to 92, four were females while eight we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 4,364 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 98,617. Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record-high 2,540 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week. Previously, the va Read More...
STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal." The prize was announced in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. Read More...
AMSTERDAM: Free agent Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany, has signed for PSV Eindhoven on a two-year contract, the Dutch club said on Tuesday. The attacking midfielder, who has made 63 international appearances, was released by Borussia Dortmund in J Read More...
PARIS: Injury worries clouded Novak Djokovic's hopes of a second French Open title as he said he had suffered neck and shoulder problems during his laboured quarter-final win over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday. The 33-year-old top seed walked out on to a chilly Court Philippe Chatr Read More...