Nepal parliament unanimously endorses second amendment, map updated

KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously passed the government’s Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077.
This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.
A two-thirds majority was required to pass the bill. It was passed with over two-thirds majority, stated Speaker of the House, Agni Prasad Sapkota. He added that out of 258 votes cast (from a total of 275 members), all 258 votes were in favour of the bill being passed.
With major opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in favour of the bill, it was quite certain that it would have been passed.
As the bill has been passed by the Lower House, it will now be sent to the National Assembly where it will undergo a similar proceeding, except a seven-day public notification.
The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any.
The government had registered the bill in the federal parliament on May 22 and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe had presented it in the parliament on May 24.
