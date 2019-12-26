Parliament’s committee directs early completion of Hanumante corridor

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Development and Technology Committee of the Federal Parliament has given directions for early construction of the Hanumante corridor project in Bhaktapur.

The committee issued the directive on Wednesday following a field inspection of the under-construction Hanumante corridor along Hanumante River.

Kalyani Khadka, President of the Committee, who led the team, directed completion of the project at the earliest and said that the corridor is also expected to control Jadibuti-Koteshwar traffic jam.

She also pledged the committee’s ‘special’ role in resolving issues raised by the affected locals relating to the project.

Lawmaker Mahesh Basnet called for completion of the project soon to reduce the Koteshwor-Jadibuti traffic congestion.

The second phase of the Rs 1.99 billion project stretches from Balkumari to Jadibuti to Radhe-Radhe Complex in Bhaktapur. A total of 16 kilometres of road would be constructed on both sides of the Hanumante corridor.

