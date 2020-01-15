Pastor arrested on rape charge

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 14

Police have arrested a pastor for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of curing her ailments.

Metropolitan Police, Lalitpur, held Dhurba Babu Joshi aka Biswas Joshi, pastor of Aasa Biswasi Mandali Church, yesterday from his rented room at Kusunti, Lalitpur.

Police nabbed the accused after the 21-year old victim filed the first information report with the police against the pastor for raping her multiple times in three months.

Citing the FIR, police said the pastor had lured the girl saying that having physical relationship with him would cure all her ailments.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Tamang of MPR, Lalitpur, said that the woman was a mental health patient and of late she had some problem in her arms.

As per the FIR, Joshi had first raped her inside a guest house at Chapagaun, Lalitpur.

The FIR against Joshi, 40, who hails from Gorkha Municipality, was filed on Sunday.

