KATHMANDU: An equipment to conduct the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method of test has been installed at Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota, in his regular media briefing, stated that the machine has been installed at the health facility today and that tests would begin soon for dectection of COVID-19 infection.

He added, with this addtion, there are 14 places across the country where PCR testing can be carried out.

