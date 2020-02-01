Person carries out fraud claiming to be police, arrested

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A person carrying out fraudulent activities by claiming to be a police personnel has been arrested by a team deployed from the Metropolitan Crime Division.

Raju Karki, 26, of Manthali Municipality-2 in Ramechhap district, currently residing at Basundhara in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-9, was arrested on Thursday evening.

Karki claimed to be a sub-inspector of police to swindle the victim — Laxman Giri of Helambu Rural Municipality-3 in Sindhupalchok district, currently residing in Manahara of Kathmandu — out of Rs 300,000.

Claiming to be a sub-inspector stationed at the airport in Kathmandu, Karki told Giri that a large sum of money had been deposited into his account which could raise questions, and therefore, he would transfer Rs 3 million into Giri’s account to avoid suspicion. To show some transaction between the two parties, Karki then asked Giri to write him a cheque of Rs 300,000.

After receiving the cheque from Giri, Karki withdrew the amount from Kalimati branch of Nepal Bank Limited and went off with the cash leaving Giri stranded at Chabahil branch of the same bank.

According to police, Karki had been defrauding people in similar manner for sometime.

During the arrest, police confiscated Rs 7,500 cash, a motorcycle (Ba 91 Pa 7446), a set of mobile phone from the arrestee’s possession.

He was apprehended from Kalanki and was sent to Metropolitan Police Range in Teku for further investigation and action, informed police.

