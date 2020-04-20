THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Photojournalist Club (PJ Club) today drew government’s attention to safety concerns raised by journalists amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Issuing a statement, PJ Club highlighted the risks faced by the photojournalists who are working on the frontlines, along with the health care workers and security personnel, albeit with minium safety gears.

Club’s president Bikash Karki urged the government to provide N-95 masks, sanitizers, gloves, glasses and other protective equipments to the journalists working on field.

“We are committed to our profession despite the nature of our job,” Karki shared.

Most of the photojournalists are compelled to work on the field with minimum safety gears, risking contraction of the virus. ‘We have also been receiving complaints regarding delayed payment of journalists’ salaries, even during a period of such crisis”, said the club’s spokesperson Dipesh Shrestha.

Shrestha also appealed to all the stakeholders to support the photojournalists, taking into consideration and understanding the nature of their job.

So far, Nepal has reported 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in which 26 are live while five have recovered from the illness.

