PM addresses NAM Virtual Summit on COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, during a virtual summit themed ‘United against COVID-19’, said that the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) must use its numerical and moral strength to unite the world at this critical moment of human history.

Addressing the summit on Monday, PM Oli said that humanity is at stake now and we are fighting a common but invisible enemy.

Prime Minister Oli emphasised that in such a situation, there is nothing more important than the protection of human lives and saving of humanity which is the supreme duty of governments.

Speaking about Nepal’s active role in battling the coronavirus, PM Oli shared the measures taken by the Government of Nepal to respond to the crisis and stressed that human health must be the top-most priority.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Prime Minister also underlined the unprecedented economic impact on remittances and tourism, and the hardship that people are facing — in particular the peasants, daily wage earners, and small enterprises.

Furthermore, PM Oli said that NAM must promote regional initiatives as building blocks for global efforts and recalled the video conference of the leaders of SAARC countries to promote cooperation and find solutions to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Following the summit, PM called for reorienting economic arrangements and redeploying resources for building and maintaining of basic social protection, health care, and education.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook