KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the coronavirus crisis and response measures.

Over two dozen persons specialising in various sectors including economy, medicine, policies, economy, nursing and social awareness are taking part in the consultation meeting being held at PM’s official residence in Baluwatar today.

Also present in the meeting are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwor Pokharel, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal and MoHP secretary Laxman Aryal, PM’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed.

