PM holds consultation, seeks solution to psychological effect of pandemic

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the solution to the psychological effect of COVID-19 pandemic on society.

At the interaction programme with psychiatrists and psychologists at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar today, the Prime Minister viewed that the psychologists and health workers had a major role to reduce pessimism, negativity, fear and anxiety on the citizens caused due to pandemic.

On the occasion, PM Oli directed the officials from the Ministry of Health and Population, and the private sectors to prepare plans and programmes for psycho-social counselling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Oli also argued that social media and the broadcasting agencies like radio and television should launch awareness-raising programmes against the impacts caused by the pandemic in the country.

Dr Sudarshan Narsingh Pradhan, Dr Pashupati Mahat, Dr Saroj Prasad Ojha, Dr Dibya Singh, Dr Ritesh Thapa, Dr Sagun Panta and Dr Ananta Adhikari among others briefed the Prime Minister about the short-term and long term measures to contain the impacts of the pandemic, according to PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

