PM in talks with experts, opposition leaders about whether to impose another lockdown

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has started a discussion with public health experts and leaders of the opposition to decide whether or not to impose a second round of lockdown, and possible steps ahead.
With the cases of coronavirus infection surging across the nation and inside Kathmandu valley, talks on whether the lockdown should be re-imposed have been on the table for sometime now.
The meeting is presently underway at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, according to Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa.
सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्रीज्यूद्वारा काेभिड-१९ काे वस्तुस्थिति सम्बन्धमा विज्ञहरूसँग परामर्श । pic.twitter.com/bqBwW0ttQu
— Surya Thapa (@ThapajiSurya) August 4, 2020
Present in the meeting are health experts along with leaders of the opposition parties including Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and Janata Samajwadi Party chair Mahanta Thakur. Also present in the meeting are members of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC).
The government imposed nationwide lockdown had lasted from March 24 to July 21.
