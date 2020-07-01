PM KP Sharma Oli visits Gangalal Heart Centre for routine check-up

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Amid tensions escalating in ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP), party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today visited Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre to get himself checked.

It has been learnt that PM Oli went to the hospital for regular health screening.

According the PM’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, his health condition is absolutely normal and he has returned to his residence after a routine check-up at Gangalal heart centre.

Tensions ran high in the ruling party on Wednesday as top leaders including co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal demanded the Prime Minister to step down from his post for failure to run the government as well as for promoting factional interests.

Oli had on undergone a kidney transplant surgery, for the second time, on March 4.

