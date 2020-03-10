PM may fully resume public activities after 6 mos at the earliest: Doctors

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is currently recovering from a kidney transplant surgery carried out on March 4, may fully resume his regular activities only after six months, at the earliest.

Apprising well-wishers and media of his current health condition, PM Oli’s personal doctor Dr Dibya Singh Shah stated that the Prime Minister may return to his regular lifestyle after six months to a year. “He must take great caution, especially in the initial month following surgery, as he faces huge risks from various infections at this stage.”

“That he has undergone surgery once in the past and his family is aware of the precautions needed is definitely a supporting factor in his recovery,” Dr Shah said.

The doctors have advised him against a hectic schedule and suggested that he refrain from attending events hosting large crowds. He may, however, carry out basic duties from his office which do not require heavy engagements, according to Dr Shah.

PM Oli is currently under observation at the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, receiving after surgery treatment and care at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

