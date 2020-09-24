THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed, through a pre-recorded video, a high-level side event titled ‘Poverty at a Crossroad: Using Leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to Build Back Better’ organized on the margins of the 75th Session of UN General Assembly, on Thursday.

Issuing a press statement today, Nepal’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, PM Oli underlined country’s polices aimed at ending all forms of discrimination and deprivation, and promoting economic growth based on equity and social justice.

“On the occasion, PM Oli committed to ensure that no one remains hungry and no one dies of hunger in Nepal.”

Highlighting Nepal’s approach of looking at poverty as a multidimensional problem, PM Oli shed light on the government’s targeted programs on reducing poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment, according to the statement.

The high-level event was co-hosted by the Government of Chile and Pakistan in collaboration with Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network and United Nations Development Programme.

