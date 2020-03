THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari to discuss steps taken by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus transmission in the country.

PM Oli apprised the President of the measures undertaken by the government so far and the steps ahead in the fight against the global epidemic, office of the president informed.

The Prime Minister has called a cabinet meeting today, which is currently underway at Baluwatar.

