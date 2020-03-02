PM Oli arrives in TUTH for kidney transplant

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrived at the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj at 6:15 pm this evening for a kidney transplant.

The Prime Minister will be kept under observation of a six-member medical team led by urologist Dr Prem Raj Gyawali in “preparation” for the kidney transplant.

The surgery is to be performed on coming Wednesday.

Necessary tests related to blood, stool and urine will be carried out prior to the kidney transplant surgery, informed Dr Gyawali.

According to him, the PM will be put on observation in preparation for the transplant from today.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Manmohan Vascular and Transplant Centre, Cardiologist Dr Arun Sayami shared that an angiography of the Prime Minister’s heart showed no complications, giving a go-ahead for the imminent transplant.

