PM Oli backs Indian counterpart’s call for SAARC solidarity

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is currently recovering from a renal transplant held early this month at TUTH, has backed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s call for SAARC solidarity to fight coronavirus epidemic.

Oli states that the Nepal Government is ready to work with the regional leaders to address the current situation.

“I welcome the idea advanced by Prime Minister Modiji @narendramodi for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight Coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease,” a tweet posted by the PM’s official handle reads.

This is the first time the Prime Minister has issued a statement after his surgery. His last tweet, too, addressed the Indian Prime Minister, thanking him for his best wishes extended for PM Oli’s succesful transplant.

Earlier today, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi called for the leaders of SAARC nations to put up a united front to fight Coronavirus, suggesting video-conferencing as a means to discuss issues, thus setting an example to the world.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook