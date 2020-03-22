THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a cabinet meeting, the first after his recently conducted kidney transplant, at 4pm today.

The meeting is likely to cover preparatory measures undertaken by the government addressing the need for control and prevention of COVID-19 in Nepal.

PM Oli on Friday had listed steps that the government would take in a bid to curb the possible spread of the global pandemic. One such measure was closing down of all public and private services except those listed as essential service in Nepal Gazette.

Today’s meeting is likely to elaborate further on the list, as to what more can be classified as essential services and the services that can be asked to stop operations for now, government’s spokesperson Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada informed.

