THT ONLINE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs KP Sharma Oli Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to take their discussion further, in an effort resolve ongoing intra-party dispute.

The two leaders had met for discussion on Sunday for what was expected to be ‘decisive’ talks. However, no concrete conclusion could be met during the same.

According to CPN General Secretary Bishnu Paudel, discussion between the two chairpersons will continue on Monday.

At today’s meeting, CPN General Secretary Bishnu Paudel and Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokharel attended the meeting from PM Oli’s side while Minister Barsha Man Pun and lawmaker Janardan Sharma were present from Dahal’s side.

It has been learned that an unofficial task force including the four leaders has been formed.

The current dispute has arisen as Dahal and company feel that Oli is running the party unilaterally and is nurturing factionism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent party’s senior leader Subash Chandar Nemang as his emissary to meet former prime minister and main opposition party Nepal Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, today.

Deuba, later during a meeting of the opposition party, in response to other leaders’ query on the motive behind Nembang’s visit, claimed that he hasn’t given any word to representatives of either faction of the ruling party who came to him with their messages.

Furthermore, NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma, NC leader Gagan Thapa have implied that the Congress will not and should not have anything to do with the internal dynamics of the ruling party.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook