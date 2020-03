THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was taken to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre at the TUTH on Thursday night following health issue, had been discharged.

PM Oli’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal informed that the hospital sent him home on betterment of his health.

The prime Minister experienced irregularities in heartbeat on Thursday night after which he was rushed to the hospital.

He had recently received a kidney transplant, his second, on March 04.

