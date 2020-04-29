THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited the federal parliament’s building in New Baneshwor today to inspect ongoing preparations for monsoon session or the budget session of the Parliament.

PM Oli took stock of arrangements made for the upcoming session, incorporating safe distancing measures for the parliament secretariat employees, ruling party and opposition parties’ lawmakers.

Preparations are underway for the budget session of parliament which would prominently discuss budget for new fiscal year.

