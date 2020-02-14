PM Oli to apprise House of govt’s achievements on 2nd anniversary

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address a meeting of the House of Representatives today to brief the House of the achievements of the Oli-government in the last two years.

Two years ago, on this very day, the then CPN-UML Standing Committee, backed by former CPN Maoist Centre, had decided on Oli’s name as the 41st Prime Minister on winning the election. The two parties have since unified giving birth to Nepal Communist Party (NCP)- Nepal’s largest party represented in the Federal Parliament. He took oath of office on February 15, 2018.

The House meeting will commence at 2:00pm wherein the Prime Minister will not only apprise the parliament of the achievements but will also present his views on several other matters of importance.

